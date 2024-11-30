Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Decreases By 25.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jet2 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $20.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

