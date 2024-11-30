Short Interest in iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Decreases By 40.0%

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TMET traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.75. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $31.90.

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

