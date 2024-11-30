Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Grows By 110.3%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

Shares of GDRZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 8,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Gold Reserve has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.92.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

