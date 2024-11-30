Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Grows By 110.3%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gold Reserve Stock Performance
Shares of GDRZF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. 8,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.30 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. Gold Reserve has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.92.
About Gold Reserve
