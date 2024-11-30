Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Drops By 50.3%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the October 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Disco Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.09. Disco has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $646.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

