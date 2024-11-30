Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Drops By 17.8%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,650,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 32,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,581,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.2 %

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.36. 23,420,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,161,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,145,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,794,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000.

