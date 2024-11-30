Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 54.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Covalon Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %

CVALF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of -0.34. Covalon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.