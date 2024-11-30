Short Interest in Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Drops By 54.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Covalon Technologies Trading Up 6.0 %
CVALF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 19,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of -0.34. Covalon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94.
Covalon Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Covalon Technologies
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.