Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 43.5%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARTW Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,291. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

