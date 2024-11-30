Short Interest in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Increases By 36.2%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agora by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 127,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agora during the second quarter worth $777,000. 40.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Trading Down 18.7 %

API traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.16. 4,118,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,892. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agora has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut Agora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.63 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

