Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Boosted by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Shopify by 14.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 63,366,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,078,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Shopify by 6.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,661,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,263,000 after buying an additional 559,917 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,233,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $544,017,000 after acquiring an additional 145,618 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Shopify by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,211,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,248,000 after acquiring an additional 484,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.35. The company has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.84.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

