SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,591 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.39.

SN stock opened at $100.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

