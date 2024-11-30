SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the October 31st total of 391,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SciSparc Price Performance

Shares of SciSparc stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,149. SciSparc has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.59% of SciSparc at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About SciSparc

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

