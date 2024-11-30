Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

SRPT stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $173.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

