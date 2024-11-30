ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 169.9% in November

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROHM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROHCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. ROHM has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.