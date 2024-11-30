ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Up 169.9% in November

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the October 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ROHM Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ROHCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 8,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,815. ROHM has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16.
ROHM Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ROHM
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.