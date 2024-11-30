Reviewing Black Hawk Exploration (OTCMKTS:BHWX) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Black Hawk Exploration (OTCMKTS:BHWX – Get Free Report) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) are both mining companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hawk Exploration and Golden Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hawk Exploration N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals $12.00 million 0.34 -$9.23 million ($0.52) -0.52

Black Hawk Exploration has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hawk Exploration N/A N/A N/A Golden Minerals N/A -1,051.75% -57.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Black Hawk Exploration and Golden Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hawk Exploration 0 0 0 0 0.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Golden Minerals has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Black Hawk Exploration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Black Hawk Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hawk Exploration

Black Hawk Exploration (Black Hawk) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition of and exploration of mining properties. It is a diversified energy and metals exploration company focused on identifying and exploring properties and developing new prospective projects globally. On December 8, 2009 the Company formed a wholly owned Nevada subsidiary, Golden Black Hawk, Inc.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

