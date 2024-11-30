Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 31st total of 749,700 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 96,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. Repare Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1,471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPTX

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.