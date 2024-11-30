Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $6.73

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.73 or 0.00006953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $129.51 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,375.23 or 0.99754875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,314.52 or 0.99692042 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prom.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus (PROM) is a utility and governance token used within the Prom ecosystem, a decentralised GameFi platform offering an NFT marketplace, rental services, and other Web3 gaming solutions. PROM allows users to pay transaction fees, participate in governance, and access advanced analytics. With the integration of Prom zkEVM, a Layer 2 solution using zero-knowledge proofs, Prom enhances transaction scalability and efficiency, making PROM central to the platform’s GameFi services. Founded by Iva Wisher and Vladislavs Semjonovs, Prom aims to bridge traditional gamers with blockchain gaming through secure, user-friendly tools and a decentralised governance structure.”

