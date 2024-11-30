Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 169.0% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,412. The company has a market capitalization of $728.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $57.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,617,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,494,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,297,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 1,010,723 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

