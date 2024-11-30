Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PDIYF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Predictive Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Predictive Discovery
