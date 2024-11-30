Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDIYF remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. Predictive Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Predictive Discovery

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

