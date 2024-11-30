Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Short Interest Up 27.1% in November

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Precision Optics Price Performance

NASDAQ POCI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.82. 16,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Precision Optics has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 20.01%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Precision Optics

In other Precision Optics news, Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of Precision Optics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at $980,990. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Precision Optics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Precision Optics worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Optics

(Get Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.