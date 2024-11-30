Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Precipio Price Performance
PRPO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Precipio has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91.
Precipio Company Profile
