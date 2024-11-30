Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of PRDSF remained flat at $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Prada has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.69.
Prada Company Profile
