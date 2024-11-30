Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the October 31st total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.1 days.

Shares of PRDSF remained flat at $6.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. Prada has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

