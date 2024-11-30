Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases Shares of 42,410 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. M&G Plc lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 117,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,055,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,234,000 after purchasing an additional 248,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15,513.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 95,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.75.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Voya Financial’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

