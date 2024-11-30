Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $5.98 Million Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 28.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,833,000 after buying an additional 779,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,769,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 17,460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 70.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 13,814.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. This trade represents a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 3,680 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $293,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,786.56. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.11. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 532.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.16.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

