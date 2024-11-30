Point72 Europe London LLP Has $18.83 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,526 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $214.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.11 and a one year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,345,530. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

