Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott Sells 11,862 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,105.22. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PINS opened at $30.30 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after purchasing an additional 156,748 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 9.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,818,000 after buying an additional 880,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,710,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,695,000 after buying an additional 380,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

