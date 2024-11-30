Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in November

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.