Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Up 166.1% in November

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the October 31st total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PALI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PALI
Palisade Bio Stock Up 1.7 %
Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $1.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Palisade Bio
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.