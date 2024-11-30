Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 22,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.
