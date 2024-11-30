Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Update

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 45,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Stock Up 5.1 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech Limited ( NASDAQ:SEED Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 22,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,902. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

