Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,069. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

