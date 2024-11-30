Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Up 53.0% in November

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,300 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the October 31st total of 144,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Navigator Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 85,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.50. Navigator has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $18.18.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Navigator from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter worth $23,571,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navigator by 32.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at $3,444,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at $2,994,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Navigator by 361.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

