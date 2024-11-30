MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 28477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

MonotaRO Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.62 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, research analysts expect that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

