MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $378.92 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $378.92 million and $33.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $62.10 or 0.00064300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 61.17915592 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $25,295,814.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

