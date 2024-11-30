MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Short Interest Update

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MLNK. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $248,063.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,509,543.70. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,026,767.40. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,760,776 shares of company stock valued at $142,580,564. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 10.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MLNK stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. 165,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,436. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.98.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

