LUKSO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $23,937.52 (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00002289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LUKSO has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $41.14 million and approximately $23,937.52 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,375.23 or 0.99754875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,314.52 or 0.99692042 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

