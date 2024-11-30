LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the October 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 10.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in LCNB by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in LCNB by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LCNB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.54. 14,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92.

LCNB Announces Dividend

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. LCNB had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Stories

