Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 42,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,135. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

