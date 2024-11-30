Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 84.4% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance
Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. 42,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,135. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.
About Julius Bär Gruppe
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Julius Bär Gruppe
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.