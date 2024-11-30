JE Cleantech Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.25%.
JE Cleantech Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
About JE Cleantech
