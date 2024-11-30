JE Cleantech Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:JCSE)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.25%.

JE Cleantech Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JCSE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Get JE Cleantech alerts:

About JE Cleantech

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

Receive News & Ratings for JE Cleantech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JE Cleantech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.