iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.