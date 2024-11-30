iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IEMMF remained flat at $81.35 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.87. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $81.37.
