iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the October 31st total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $911,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 231,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SUSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 29,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,610. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.77. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.