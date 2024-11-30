Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 193 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 550,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 538.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 27,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $647.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $699.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $757.61. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $527.11 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.55.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

