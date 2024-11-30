Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The trade was a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

