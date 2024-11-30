Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSCC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.20. 1,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,674. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
