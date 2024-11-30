Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 280.6% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IHYF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

