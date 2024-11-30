Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Down 19.8% in November

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LINK stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a market cap of $32.02 million, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interlink Electronics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Interlink Electronics worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

