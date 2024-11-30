Integral Ad Science (IAS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) in the last few weeks:

11/14/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/13/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – Integral Ad Science had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,565. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $240,296 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,982 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after buying an additional 237,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after buying an additional 110,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

