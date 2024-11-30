Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells 4,256 Shares of Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 4,256 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $42,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,499,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,999,600. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 10,835 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $109,325.15.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 72,133 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $732,871.28.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $1,517,132.68.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 3.2 %

FNA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 340,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,588. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $863.15 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

