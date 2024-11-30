Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells 3,710 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director Victor Eugene Renuart sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $60,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at $530,913.04. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Victor Eugene Renuart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Victor Eugene Renuart sold 4,500 shares of Griffon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $380,070.00.

NYSE GFF opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $659.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.24 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 108.70% and a net margin of 8.00%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Griffon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

