Insider Selling: Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells 1,275 Shares of Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. This represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.69. 463,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.95. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $395.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
