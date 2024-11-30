Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $20,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,264.95. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at $105,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial increased their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

